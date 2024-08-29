Blue Phoenix Charity Golf Day success for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge thanks to everyone who took part in the Blue Phoenix Charity Golf Day in June and raised an incredible £3,892 for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA).

Blue Phoenix UK Company Secretary, Tracy Andrew said: “It is our absolute pleasure to support such an amazing charity. The day went really well and everyone had a great time and the sun was out shining on us which made it all the better.

"We know how important every penny is to this life-saving charity, and we are delighted to be able to support the amazing work the crew do.”

LNAA is one of the UK’s leading Helicopter Emergency Service (HEMS) charities, bringing the equivalent of a hospital emergency department to patients at the scene, giving those with the most severe injuries and medical conditions the very best chance of survival when minutes matter.

The highly skilled doctors, paramedics and pilots help people involved in life-threatening incidents every single day.

LNAA Corporate Partnerships Manager, Joe Harper said: “We are extremely grateful to Blue Phoenix UK for holding this special day and raising such an incredible amount for LNAA.

"We receive no government funding and it is thanks to the generosity and goodwill of supporters throughout the area that the crew of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance can provide such a critical care 24/7, 365 days a year.”

Businesses can find out how to partner with LNAA by our website