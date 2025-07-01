Bob’s Brainwaves Dementia Packs launch in Boston

Chris Suich and all her committee are proud to take Bob’sBrainwaves charity to Boston.

Bob’s Brainwaves, the charity that provides Handy Help Packs to carers of loved ones with a diagnosis of Dementia are available in Boston Memory Clinic, Boston Hospital, after a successful launch on 21 May at The Boston Stump (St Botolph's Church).

We work with NHS partners at the hospital, the Alzheimer’s Society, Boston Borough Council and Carer’s groups to help supporters of newly diagnosed Dementia patients to navigate the systems of support and sign post them for further help.

This pack has proved successful in East Lindsey and West Lindsey. It has many of the forms already downloaded to save carers the time and stress of finding them online. Chris Suich is the founder of the charity and as a carer for her husband for many years found the journey of where to go for help very difficult. ‘ If you don’t know what is out there or even what you need it is impossible to ask for it’. All the information in the pack is there to help lighten the load of carers and to give them a head start in finding out how to get support.

This pack contains practical help like; a list of local Memory Cafes, where the public toilets are, keeping safe in the home, information about scams, activities, local groups, information regarding the Admiral Nurses Team and forms like Council Tax reduction, Blue Badge, Power of Attorney. There is also information about the Widgit signage which is simple signs and pictures that can be put up round the home to help understanding. These are in the form of 4 packs free to download on the website. These are invaluable when the written notes alone won’t work. A picture of a key and door and Lock the Door underneath works wonders!