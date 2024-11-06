Bomber Command Centre secures double awards shortlisting

Lincoln's popular International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) has been shortlisted for two prestigious Tourism Excellence Awards.

The centre has been nominated for its accessible and inclusive tourism approach, and in the ethical, responsible, and sustainable tourism category in the regional awards run by Destination Lincolnshire and Discover Rutland.

The IBCC has welcomed more than 550,000 visitors from more than 54 countries since opening in 2018, despite COVID closures, contributing an economic impact locally of over £30 million.

Visitors to its iconic memorial Spire and surrounding ‘Walls of Names’ can learn more about the hidden history of Bomber Command. The walls are etched with the names of the nearly 58,000 men and women who tragically died while serving or supporting Bomber Command during WWII.

The centre’s dedicated team offers guided tours and visitors can explore the exhibitions and gardens as well as stopping off at its locally sourced café.

Nicky van der Drift, chief executive of the IBCC, said: “It’s an honour to be shortlisted for these awards and placed in such great company. It’s a testament to the hard work of the team of staff and volunteers bringing such enthusiasm to each day, determined to make everyone’s experience as enjoyable as possible during their time at the IBCC.

“History is for everyone, and so we pride ourselves on being as accessible as possible for everyone who wants to learn about the fascinating and sometimes controversial legacy of Bomber Command. Whether this is through our education offerings for families and children, or making sure our team is equipped to look after visitors with accessibility needs, our commitment to ensuring an interesting and rewarding time is what makes a trip here so special.

“We’ve got lots in store for 2025 already as we continue expanding and improving our offering. Winning these awards would be such an important accolade.”

The IBCC has an impressive collection of awards, including VisitEngland's Gold International Tourism Award and Gold Accolade Award and TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice awards every year for four years, among many others for tourism, heritage, interpretation and education.

Additionally, in 2023 the centre won the VisitEngland Large Visitor Attraction Bronze Award, making it the third best in the country behind only Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, and Blenheim Palace.

Charlotte Goy, chief executive of Destination Lincolnshire, said: “Created to shine a light on businesses across the county, The Tourism Excellence Awards celebrate every aspect of the visitor economy - I'm thrilled to see so many fantastic businesses from across Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland shortlisted in this year's celebration of tourism.

“Seeing applications come in from all areas of our LVEP region, and in numbers which have exceeded our previous years, I know the judging panel had their work cut out for them when it came to marking each submission. A heartfelt congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlist.

“I truly hope to see more of our incredible Lincolnshire businesses represented on the national stage at 2025’s VisitEngland Awards for Excellence."

The award ceremony will take place at the Lincolnshire Showground, Grange –de Lings, Lincoln, on Friday, February 28, 2025, the winners of which will feed directly into the national Visit England Awards for Excellence

To learn more about the International Bomber Command Centre, visit its website here: internationalbcc.co.uk