Boogie Wonderland: Care home embraces Dementia Action Week
Knowing how much their residents living with dementia love to dance and sing, the activities team at Chater Lodge came up with the genius idea of a dementia-friendly disco.
Life enrichment Coordinator Maria Durrant, said: “Everyone has had so much fun today, to see residents smiling, dancing and waving their glow sticks was magical. Its so lovely to have fun and have a boogey.”
Robert a resident at Chater Lodge, stated: “I have had so much fun today, I didn’t dance much when I was younger but I can now.”
On the same day the home was also delighted to accept an invitation from the team at Dementia South Lincs to attend their community art exhibition at the Red Hall in Bourne.
It was wonderful to witness the residents engaging with the members of Dementia South Lincs and the community who were also present at the event.
General Manager, Zoe Postgate, commented: “The Dementia Disco was a fantastic way to connect with others. We know the power of music brings joy and reminiscence for those living with dementia, their families and caregivers. Everyone is welcome - we’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in then our doors are always open.”