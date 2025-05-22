Boogie Wonderland: Care home embraces Dementia Action Week

Louise & Dee (left and right) from dementia south lincs and Maria (centre) from chater lodge

On the 21st May, staff and residents at Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton dusted off their dancing shoes, leg warmers and glowsticks for the launch of their new Dementia Disco initiative which took place very aptly during Dementia Action Week.

Knowing how much their residents living with dementia love to dance and sing, the activities team at Chater Lodge came up with the genius idea of a dementia-friendly disco.

Life enrichment Coordinator Maria Durrant, said: “Everyone has had so much fun today, to see residents smiling, dancing and waving their glow sticks was magical. Its so lovely to have fun and have a boogey.”

Robert a resident at Chater Lodge, stated: “I have had so much fun today, I didn’t dance much when I was younger but I can now.”

A resident at Chater Lodge and Louise from dementia south lincs at the community art exhibition

On the same day the home was also delighted to accept an invitation from the team at Dementia South Lincs to attend their community art exhibition at the Red Hall in Bourne.

It was wonderful to witness the residents engaging with the members of Dementia South Lincs and the community who were also present at the event.

General Manager, Zoe Postgate, commented: “The Dementia Disco was a fantastic way to connect with others. We know the power of music brings joy and reminiscence for those living with dementia, their families and caregivers. Everyone is welcome - we’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in then our doors are always open.”