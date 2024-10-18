Boston and Skegness MP 'struck' by passionate care given at Boston care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HC-One’s Elmwood House care home in Boston, Lincolnshire, was visited by Member of Parliament (MP) for Boston and Skegness and Deputy Leader of Reform UK, Richard Tice.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard visited the care home on Friday, October 11. Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting Richard, as they spoke to him about life at Elmwood House care home – which is an integral part of the Boston community.

Richard received a tour around the 42-bed residential and nursing care home, including the onsite hair salon and landscaped garden. Elmwood House resident Pamela Druce spent time asking Mr Tice what he plans to do for the local community, as she has witnessed Boston change over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liliana Barbu, Home Manager at Elmwood House Care Home, commented:

An Elmwood House resident with Richard Tice, MP for Boston and Skegness and Deputy Leader of Reform UK

“We were delighted to welcome Richard Tice MP to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Member of Parliament for Boston and Skegness, Richard Tice, stated:

“I was delighted to visit Elmwood House and see the excellent facilities. I was struck by the passion of the staff in giving great care for the residents. I wish everyone well to keep up the really important, high quality care work.”