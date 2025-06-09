Boston area organisations encouraged to apply for grants as Lincolnshire Community Foundation UKSPF GRASSroots scheme reopens

Local organisations are encouraged to apply for further UKSPF funding

Community organisations, village hall committees, parish councils and sports clubs are being encouraged to apply for a grant as a popular funding scheme reopens.

The Lincolnshire Community Foundation GRASSroots Grants Fund, which has been made possible by the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership's UK Shared Prosperity and Rural England Fund programme, has already supported hundreds of projects.

The established grants scheme is available to organisations such as charities, community groups, sports clubs and parish councils which are operating for the benefit of people living in East Lindsey, Boston Borough and South Holland District Council areas.

Grants of up to £24,999 are available to enable for projects with an aim to strengthen the social fabric of communities, build pride in place by improving local community facilities, creating opportunities to bringing people together to create social connections that will grow and thrive.

The fund will support both capital and some revenue costs and is keen to level up communities, providing access to activities and opportunities for people living in rurally isolated areas.

Previously, projects such as The Community Growers CIC, Forbes Road Bowls Club, and Swineshead Silver Band have been supported with a grant from the scheme.

Swineshead Silver Band was successful in receiving two grants from GRASSroots which were put towards Improvements to the building which hosts the band, including connecting water facilities and accessible toilet facilities.

Band secretary Barbara Webster said: "The band room is an old sack store which the band purchased in 1961 but had been rehearsing in since 1886.

"In the 60s, any renovations were done on a shoestring and it was very basic - and damp and mouldy - so over the past few years there have been a number of projects to renovate the space.

"We used the UKSPF funding to convert part of the entrance to the room into an accessible toilet.

"It's amazing what we've got now, it's great for our band practices which we hold twice a week and for our open days where we invite the community in to see what we do.

"The band is something which should be open to everyone and that is now possible with our new toilet facility - we have a space which can be used by people of all physical abilities.

"This is really important to us as the band has such a long history, we want it to continue for at least another hundred years.

"The grants have been amazing for us and we found that the team at LCF are always on the end of the phone if you need them. They have been a tremendous support throughout."

Councillor Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: "It's fantastic to know that we are able to offer our continued support for community initiatives through the GRASSroots Grants Fund.

"This programme has already made a meaningful difference to projects across the Borough —revitalizing village halls, backing local sports clubs, assisting charities, and opening up thousands of volunteering opportunities, to name just a few.

"The impact of this vital funding on so many projects has already been truly inspiring, showing how a little support can lead to remarkable outcomes. I'm excited to witness the positive changes this fund will bring now that it's active once again."

All of the details can be found here - https://lincolnshirecf.co.uk/grants/ ukspf /

Applications close on Monday, June 30, 2025.