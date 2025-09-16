Boston Asda colleagues in epic trek for breast cancer

Three colleagues from Boston’s Asda store have taken on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge – raising money for the Tickled Pink breast cancer campaign.

Three managers from the Boston branch of the supermarket chain joined colleagues from Asda's head office in Leeds, George House in Lutterworth, stores and depots across the UK, as well as a number of suppliers, all to take part in the 24-mile gruelling walking challenge, which covers Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent.

The three colleagues, Stuart Kenny (store manager), Nicole Mason (online manager) and Charlie Harrison (chilled manager), started their trek at Horton-in-Ribblesdale at 6:30am on Friday, September 12, before pushing themselves, to tackle the total of 24 miles and climbing more than 5,000 feet and finishing back where they set off.

The £350 they raised from the trek will go to Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign, which works with charity partners, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, to make checking your boobs, pecs and chests, whoever you are, as normal as your Asda shop. The funds will support better treatments, vital education and life-changing support, for anyone who needs it.

Asda Boston's Stuart, Nicole and Charlie at the start of their Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

The Lister Way store manager, Stuart Kenny, who took part in the challenge said he signed up for the physical challenge, but also to support the Tickled Pink partnership which celebrates 30 years in 2026.

“It was a tough but rewarding adventure, so I had to make sure I was reasonably fit and did some research and training beforehand. I’m delighted to support the UK's longest-running corporate charity partnership, dedicated to supporting breast cancer charities, knowing it funds world-class research, life-changing support services, and vital educational programmes.”

Speaking about why he chose to embark on the challenge, Charlie Harrison said: “At Asda, we’re passionate about supporting initiatives that positively change lives and improve communities. I’m proud to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to do something to help reduce the impact of breast cancer on the lives of all people in the UK.”

After arriving back at base camp, Nicole Mason said: “Every ache was worth it. We carried on through terrible weather for a deserving cause, one that truly matters and makes a real difference. Every step was worth it knowing we were raising money for such an important cause.

The team from Asda Boston starting the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

"Breast cancer affects so many lives, and through Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign, we’re proud to support the fight against it and help fund life-saving research and care.”

The charity partnership engages Asda customers and colleagues through awareness raising campaigns, in-store fundraising activities, and exclusive product ranges and collaborations with well-known brands, which often feature limited-edition, attention-grabbing pink packaging during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. This collective effort not only generates funds but also significantly raises awareness about breast health across the UK.

The online donations page will stay open until the end of November for anyone who wishes to add their support to the fundraising: https://www.justgiving.com/page/asda-boston-2