Boston Borough Council champions affordable homeownership through work with Chestnut Homes

Boston Borough Council is proud to be supporting the First Homes Scheme, a partnership with Chestnut Homes designed to help first-time buyers take their first step on to the property ladder.

The transformative initiative, which the council is part-funding through the Boston Partnership Fund, is enabling the delivery of high-quality, discounted homes at The Quadrant development in Wyberton.

The scheme enables eligible first-time buyers to purchase a new-build home with a 30% discount off the market price, while still owning 100% of the property. This is a vital part of the council's commitment to creating inclusive, sustainable communities and supporting local residents to build secure and comfortable futures within the borough.

In addition to the immediate benefits, the initiative also ensures that any home purchased as part of it must be resold to other eligible buyers at the same discount rate, preserving affordability for future generations.

With demand for housing continuing to rise and many aspiring homeowners facing financial barriers, the council has entered this important partnership with Chestnut Homes to help improve social mobility for residents and encourage economic growth in the area.

Councillor Sandeep Ghosh, the council's portfolio holder for finance and economic growth, recently visited the scheme to view some of the two to five-bedroom homes available, and to hand over the keys to one of the newest buyers.

Councillor Ghosh said the scheme is a clear example of the Boston Partnership Fund's commitment to supporting first-time buyers and helping them access high-quality homes at affordable prices: "By providing these opportunities, we are giving local people the chance to build their futures here in Boston, while also fostering stronger, more resilient communities.

"Initiatives like this demonstrate the practical impact that can be achieved when local government and developers work together with a shared focus on long-term community benefit. It's about more than just housing, it's about creating stability, encouraging people to put down roots, and ensuring that the borough continues to thrive for generations to come."

Sam Hart, Sales & Marketing Director for Chestnut Homes said, "Our partnership with Boston Borough Council is an important step towards tackling the affordability challenges faced by many first-time buyers in the area.

"All the homes at The Quadrant are built to the same high standards and specification and buyers will benefit from the exceptional quality, design, and finish that Chestnut Homes is known for.

"We are pleased to be working alongside the Council towards a common goal of making homeownership accessible to all and for future generations, it's fantastic to see these homes and homeowners already becoming part of a thriving, well-connected community."

Sam Hart added, "The Quadrant is seeing a high demand from local home buyers, leaving only 7 homes remaining under the First Homes initiative, for those local first-time buyers dreaming of homeownership to visit our team at The Quadrant to find out more about the First Homes criteria".

The council's support of the project is made possible through the Government funded Boston Partnership Fund, which is being used to invest in numerous key projects in the borough including development of the Boston United stadium, improvements to the visitor offer at St Botolph's Church and work on the Rosegarth Square public realm project.

More information about Chestnut Homes and the First Homes scheme is available on their website at https://www.chestnuthomes.co.uk/buying-guide/first-homes/.