Boston Borough Council excels in FSA Shellfish Traceability audit

The Food Safety team at Boston Borough Council, part of Environmental Health, has received a positive report following a Shellfish Traceability Audit conducted by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This audit highlights the Council's dedication to maintaining high standards in food safety controls for shellfish.

Auditors praised the way Boston Borough Council has established and maintained effective partnerships with key stakeholders involved in shellfish harvesting and conservation. These relationships provide valuable local intelligence on emerging issues and serve as a source of technical expertise. This enhances the Council's ability to deliver its shellfish control duties effectively.

They also recognised Boston’s strong commitment to officer training, which is a cornerstone of the Council's strategy. By focusing on the development of existing employees, the Council ensures a resilient workforce capable of maintaining high service standards. This investment in training also reduces the need for new staff recruitment, further strengthening the service's stability.

The audit found that the Council provides comprehensive information to shellfish harvesters on the correct use of Shellfish Registration Documents and ensures proper registration before issuing these documents. The number of Shellfish Registration Documents issued to new Food Business Operators is carefully managed, reflecting the Council's confidence in their management capabilities.

An electronic summary of each Shellfish Registration Document issued and returned is meticulously recorded on a spreadsheet, offering a clear and useful overview. Additionally, a unique code for identifying shellfish harvesters has been implemented in the Local Authorities Management Information System, enabling quick identification of all shellfish businesses in the event of an incident.

The Food Safety Service is overseen by the portfolio holder, who receives monthly updates on the progress of planned activities outlined in the Service Plan. This proactive approach ensures that any potential issues are identified early, allowing for timely remedial action.

Cllr Callum Butler, Boston Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environmental said: “I am thrilled with the successful completion of the FSA Shellfish Traceability Audit.

“This achievement shows our unwavering commitment to food safety and public health.

“I am positive that we will continue to uphold these high standards, ensuring the safety and quality of shellfish for all consumers."