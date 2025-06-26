Boston Borough Council launches sponsorship search to further support for local initiatives and opportunities

Boston Borough Council has begun the search for a new Sponsorship Executive to work with the authority, creating a brand-new role designed to source additional funds for local events, initiatives and opportunities.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The position has been created after councillors gave their support to a proposal to explore sponsorship generation in Boston, with the new Executive taking the lead on identifying and securing new commercial opportunities for the council and the Borough.

Whoever took on the role would work closely with the council to sell sponsorship opportunities and packages based around existing events and assets, create a plan to identify new propositions to potential sponsors and review and approve campaigns, designs and other key promotional content.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped that sponsorship opportunities could be identified across numerous parts of the council’s delivery, for businesses of all shapes and sizes. This could include small things like street furniture or planters, right through to the council’s major events or some of the large-scale services it delivers across the Borough.

Boston Borough Event

Funds raised could then be put straight back into these services, providing the potential to deliver increased investment for several areas, increasing the scale and number of town centre events, investing in the street scene and public realm enhancements, or funding the council’s support and participation in other significant local activities.

The appointment is part of a wider effort by the council to increase financial resilience and support frontline services, protecting and growing the council’s delivery for residents and businesses without placing additional burden on local taxpayers, forming closer, lasting relationships with the organisations they work with in the process.

Councillor Dale Broughton, deputy leader of the council, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve already been able to provide show-stopping events and initiatives in Boston on an unprecedented scale and frequency. We remain ambitious though and want to keep that momentum going and grow our offer, whilst protecting our key services and continuing to support residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know there are lots of organisations out there who want to invest in our town and borough and be part of its future, and I hope that exploring sponsorship opportunities can help us to build those partnerships in a professional, coordinated and impactful way, and create an innovative new approach for how local authorities can operate in these challenging budgetary times.”

The Sponsorship Executive opportunity is open to both suppliers and individuals for an initial three-year term. The role will be fulfilled under a services contract, with the successful applicant operating on a self-employed basis. A minimum commitment of two days per week is expected, with the proposed pricing structured as a combination of a fixed monthly retainer alongside commission.

Applications are open until Thursday 24 July. For more information and to apply, please contact [email protected].