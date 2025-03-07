Boston Borough Council’s new digital display screens

Boston Borough Council is excited to announce the installation of a brand-new digital display screen located in Central Park.

The screen will be operational 24/7 throughout the year, with information available in different languages. Recently installed, it is already being used to share key messages with the community.

The screens will display information aimed at deterring violence by educating individuals on issues such as the consequences of carrying weapons, reinforcing that it is illegal, and highlighting the risks and penalties involved. They will also promote messages about acceptable behaviour in public spaces and encourage positive community engagement. Alongside this, the screens will provide useful information about the town centre. From 1 April, they will also be interactive, allowing people to access further resources, report crime and anti-social behaviour, and seek support when needed.

Boston Borough Council will also be offering businesses, organisations, and community groups the chance to advertise on these screens. The pricing structure is designed to accommodate various groups, ensuring accessibility for all.

Digital Display Board

Cllr Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “I am delighted to see the screens in action, and I am pleased that the space is now being offered to local businesses and charity organisations for their use.

“This is a fantastic initiative that aims to support local businesses and community groups by providing a modern and effective platform for reaching a wider audience.

“We look forward to seeing the diverse range of advertisements that will educate, inform and brighten up our Borough!”

Detailed specifications for the Interactive screens, including dimensions and artwork requirements, are available upon request. Look out in Boston Market Place, as there will soon be a new digital display screen there also!

For more information or to arrange to place an advert, please contact [email protected].