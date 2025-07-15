Boston Care Home brings garden to life for HC-One’s Gardens in Bloom competition

The transformation comes as the home takes on the challenge of taking part in this year’s HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition, a celebration of gardening, community spirit, and wellbeing across HC-One homes nationwide.

The team at Elmwood House has worked with dedication and care to transform their outdoor space into a peaceful and colourful haven for residents, families, and colleagues. What was once a simple astro turfed square with railings has blossomed into a vibrant space full of life and joy.

Accessibility and inclusion have been central to the design. A variety of potted plants, including cosmos, sunflowers, dahlias, geraniums, strawberries, tomatoes, fuchsias, hydrangeas, and clematis, have been arranged around the perimeter of the garden to ensure the space remains welcoming and usable for all, including residents who use wheelchairs or walking frames.

The project has brought together residents, many of whom have a lifelong love of gardening or experience working on the land. Through Elmwood House’s Wellbeing Programme Gardening Club, residents gather to garden, socialise, and share stories, often while enjoying refreshments and music, under a gazebo or even indoors on rainy days. These moments have been incredibly special for building connections and friendships among the community.

Colleagues at Elmwood House regularly support residents in the garden, helping with tools and materials and joining in the fun, strengthening the close-knit bonds between residents and the care team. Family members also play a key role, with some helping with watering and others donating plants and materials. The team also proudly focuses on sustainability, using bamboo canes instead of plastic, reusing pots, and responsibly mixing and replenishing soil.

Jean Matthews, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home said:

“This garden is a labour of love. It may not be overflowing with perfect blooms, but it is rich in meaning, shared effort, and beauty. It’s a space for everyone to enjoy and feel part of.”

In addition to gardening, the home has hosted live music events in the garden space, making it even more vibrant and joyful.

As the Gardens in Bloom competition approaches, Elmwood House is proud of the space they’ve cultivated, not just a garden, but a true reflection of the community and care at the heart of the home.

1 . Contributed HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home’s garden hosting event Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Wellbeing Programme Gardening Club residents at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home gardening Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home sunflower Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home’s garden Photo: Submitted