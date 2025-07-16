Boston Care Home invites local community to Coffee Morning event

HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home is delighted to invite members of the local community to its upcoming Coffee Morning on Tuesday, 22nd July, from 9:30am to 11:30am at the home, located in Boston, Lincolnshire.

This friendly and informal event is open to all and aims to create a welcoming space where individuals can enjoy a hot drink, engage in meaningful conversation, and access expert advice and support. Whether you’re a carer, considering care options for a loved one, or simply want to connect with others in the community, all are warmly welcome.

Elmwood House is a trusted provider of high-quality nursing and residential care. During the Coffee Morning, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with experienced health and social care professionals, gain valuable information, and hear from others with lived experience of the care journey.

Liliana Barbu, Home Manager at Elmwood House Care Home, said:

Residents enjoying cup of coffee at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home

“Our Coffee Mornings are designed to be relaxed and supportive, offering a chance for individuals to connect, ask questions, and feel part of a community. Whether you're seeking care or supporting someone who is, we’re here to help.”

The event is part of Elmwood House’s broader commitment to supporting the local Boston community and serving as a hub of care, comfort, and connection.

Elmwood House Care Home also host coffee morning events, every second and fourth Tuesday of each month, from 9:30am to 11:30am.

In addition, Elmwood House is currently running a summer promotion for new self-funded residents. Anyone moving in before 31st August 2025 will receive £1,000 off their first month’s fees, providing a timely opportunity to experience life in a compassionate and caring environment.