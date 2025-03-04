Boston care home, OSJCT Skirbeck Court, hosts ‘Stars in Their Eyes’ lip-sync fundraiser for silent disco headsets
Friends and community members joined the event at the care home, run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), which was held to raise funds for specialist music headsets. These headsets will allow residents to enjoy music from their favourite eras at sociable, dementia-friendly silent disco events.
The evening featured entertaining performances by lookalike acts of the Spice Girls, Amy Winehouse and Bruce Springsteen, all lip-syncing to popular songs. After a vote from attendees, the Spice Girls — performed by Home Manager Anna Lewkowicz, Head of Care Sasha Thornalley, Head Housekeeper Jo Gostelow, and Carers Sarah Benge and Sarah Royston — were crowned Best Performers.
Funds raised will contribute to the cost of specialist headsets designed specifically for care home residents. Unlike traditional silent disco headsets, these come preloaded with music from past decades, including 1960s classics, jazz, and rock ‘n’ roll, helping residents reconnect with cherished memories.
Anna said: “It was a wonderful event for a fantastic cause. Some of our residents live with dementia and music is a powerful way to help them reminisce over happy times. These headsets, tailored to their favourite eras, will be a hugely beneficial addition to the care we provide.”