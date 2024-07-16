Boston care home resident celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gertie enjoyed her milestone birthday celebrations along with her two sons, Lee and Peter, granddaughter Holly, and two great-grandchildren, as well as care home residents and staff

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Boston’s oldest residents has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Gertrude Clayton, better known as Gertie, is a resident at HC-One’s Elmwood House care home, in Boston, Lincolnshire. Gertie celebrated her milestone birthday on July 10, where was joined by her two sons, Lee and Peter, granddaughter Holly, and two great-grandchildren, as well as care home residents and staff for a fun celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corks were popped on bottles of celebratory prosecco along with soft drinks and party snacks, including cupcakes. The room was decorated with colourful balloons, banners and streamers, and there was a rousing rendition of happy birthday for Gertie on her special day.

HC-One's Elmwood House resident Gertie Clayton celebrated her 100th birthday on July 10

Pride of place was given to her card from the King, which Gertie proudly showed off to well-wishers. Born in 1924 in Yorkshire, Gertie was married to her husband George and worked as a home carer.

She enjoys socialising with others, watching TV, and playing throwing games - such as Tin Can Alley - also loves reminiscing about her life and memories with other residents. When asked for her secret to a long life, Gertie put it down to remaining independent, working hard and eating well.

Liliana Barbu, Care Home Manager at Elmwood House care home, said:

“We were delighted to help Gertie celebrate her very special landmark 100th birthday along with friends and family. She is a wonderful member of our community, and we wish her many happy returns.”