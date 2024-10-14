Boston care home resident enjoys 102nd birthday celebration with special surprise visitor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Irene Hammond, a resident who lives at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home in Boston, Lincolnshire, celebrated her 102nd birthday on the 9th October with the help of a special visitor.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irene was looking forward to celebrating her special day with cards and a slice of birthday cake. However, what she wasn’t expecting was to meet a mini-Shetland pony called Tinkerbelle who paid a special visit to the home especially for Irene’s birthday. Irene’s face upon seeing the mini-Shetland pony was one of pure amazement, and she loved petting Tinkerbelle and spending time with her.

In addition to helping Irene celebrate her birthday, Tinkerbelle created quite a scene when she ventured into the home, wearing her pink sparkly shoes. Fellow Elmwood House residents laughed and smiled with joy as they watched her do some tricks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the chaos had calmed down, Elmwood House colleagues came together to present Irene with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a birthday cake whilst proceeding to sing happy birthday to her.

Registered General Nurse Rhoda Mlauzi and resident Irene Hammond at Elmwood House Care Home

Irene stated that she had ‘never felt so loved’ and became quite emotional thanking everyone. Her emotional response was met with hugs and affection.

Jean Matthews, Elmwood House Care Home’s Wellbeing Coordinator, explained:

“I thought it would be a lovely surprise for Irene on her birthday to arrange a special surprise visit from Tinkerbelle, a mini-Shetland pony, so I reached out to Tinkerbelle’s owner to ask if she could come to visit.

“Irene thoroughly enjoyed meeting Tinkerbelle as she loves horses, and it made her birthday extra special.”