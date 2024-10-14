Boston care home resident enjoys 102nd birthday celebration with special surprise visitor
Irene was looking forward to celebrating her special day with cards and a slice of birthday cake. However, what she wasn’t expecting was to meet a mini-Shetland pony called Tinkerbelle who paid a special visit to the home especially for Irene’s birthday. Irene’s face upon seeing the mini-Shetland pony was one of pure amazement, and she loved petting Tinkerbelle and spending time with her.
In addition to helping Irene celebrate her birthday, Tinkerbelle created quite a scene when she ventured into the home, wearing her pink sparkly shoes. Fellow Elmwood House residents laughed and smiled with joy as they watched her do some tricks.
After the chaos had calmed down, Elmwood House colleagues came together to present Irene with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a birthday cake whilst proceeding to sing happy birthday to her.
Irene stated that she had ‘never felt so loved’ and became quite emotional thanking everyone. Her emotional response was met with hugs and affection.
Jean Matthews, Elmwood House Care Home’s Wellbeing Coordinator, explained:
“I thought it would be a lovely surprise for Irene on her birthday to arrange a special surprise visit from Tinkerbelle, a mini-Shetland pony, so I reached out to Tinkerbelle’s owner to ask if she could come to visit.
“Irene thoroughly enjoyed meeting Tinkerbelle as she loves horses, and it made her birthday extra special.”
