Boston Christmas Tree Festival returns to St Botolph’s Church for 2025

Boston Borough Council, in partnership with St Botolph’s Church, is thrilled to announce the return of the Boston Christmas Tree Festival, running from Friday 28 November until Friday 5 December.

This much-loved annual event invites local community groups, schools, businesses and organisations to take part in a festive celebration that brings colour, creativity and Christmas-cheer to the heart of Boston.

Applications are now open to participate in this year’s festival, with a limited number of Christmas trees available free of charge, which are set to be allocated on a first come, first served basis. However, those who miss out on a free tree are welcome to provide their own as always, so long as it meets the festival guidelines.

All participants must complete an application form and submit it to the events team via email at [email protected].

Christmas Tree Festival 2024

Please note that bookings are not secure until written confirmation has been received. Two people per organisation will be invited to set up trees between 10am and 1pm on both Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 November. All trees must then be taken down on Friday 5 December during the same time window.

The guidelines state that each tree must be between five and six feet tall and will be placed in a pre-planned location within St Botolph’s Church. Participants are also asked not to move their tree or any other tree once it has been set up. Decorations should be appropriate for display in a church setting and must not be offensive, biased, or politically partisan.

Clay decorations are not permitted, and for health and safety reasons, items placed around the base of the tree should be kept to a minimum. Only battery-operated fairy lights may be used, with a maximum of two sets per tree. Musical lights are not allowed, and battery packs must be easily accessible so they can be turned off by church staff in the evenings.

Each tree should be accompanied by a laminated A4 poster displaying the name of the participating organisation.

Cllr Dale Broughton, Leader of Boston Borough Council said: "The Boston Christmas Tree Festival is always a wonderful way to bring our community together and celebrate the season in a truly magical setting.

“We’re excited to welcome groups from across the borough to take part and help fill St Botolph’s Church with festive joy and creativity again.

“The application process doesn’t take long at all, so make sure to get yours in as soon as possible – I look forward to seeing all the fantastic displays!”

Cllr Helen Staples, Portfolio Holder for Communities at Boston Borough Council said: “The Boston Christmas Tree Festival is a celebration of the incredible spirit and creativity within our borough.

“Each tree tells a story and together they create a joyful, welcoming space for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re proud to be apart of this event and look forward to seeing all the trees once again.”

Applications close on Friday 14 November 2025, or earlier if demand is high. To express your interest and receive full terms and conditions, please email [email protected].

For more information and to get the application form and Terms and Conditions, please visit www.boston.gov.uk/xmastreefestival