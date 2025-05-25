Boston Club celebrates 20th anniversary

Tell us your news

The Wednesday Club in Boston celebrates 20 year anniversary.

The Wednesday Club in Boston provides a weekly meeting point for young people with disabilities, and in June celebrates 20 years.

The club meets every week at Focus 1 in Boston. We provide a variety of activities including pool, football, dominoes and crafting.

The group is run by a few parents of the young people who attend on a voluntary basis. We are a charity and rely on a small weekly charge and funding from where we can obtain it,

Every year we have a day at the zoo or theme park, we also have a beach day and round off the year with a visit to the local Pantomime. Another popular outing is an evening trip on the Boston Belle river cruise.

We are extremely proud of our club and indeed some of our members have been with us since day one.

Our 20th Anniversary is being celebrated by having a ball with a meal and entertainment, this is being funded by the club with monies raised at an event last year.

We are always looking for funding to enable us to keep the club in operation and provide the activities we do.