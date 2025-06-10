Boston councillor cycles 1,200 miles in memory of son

A newly elected councillor from Boston, Lincolnshire, is cycling more than 1,200 miles from the Czech Republic to the UK in memory of her son who died from a brain tumour last year.

Magdalena (Maggie) Cullen, 49, is taking on the solo 21-day challenge from Ratiskovice, a village where she grew up, to her home in Boston to raise vital funds for Brain Tumour Research, a charity close to her heart.

Her son, Joshua Patrick Cullen, was just 27 when he died, nearly four years after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma – an aggressive and incurable form of brain tumour.

Maggie said: “Joshua never complained, not once in almost four years of treatment. I used to ask him, ‘Aren’t you angry? Don’t you feel this is unfair?’ But he always said, ‘What’s the point? It won’t help anything.’ He faced every scan, every hospital visit, every round of chemo with bravery and calm. He loved life, and he lived it right up to the end. I’ve never been more proud of anyone. I don’t think I could’ve done what he did.”

Maggie Cullen with her bike on the first day of the challenge

Joshua, known for his love of aviation and escape rooms, was working at DHL at East Midlands Airport when he suffered a seizure in December 2020. He was diagnosed with a brain tumour on Christmas Eve and went on to undergo surgery at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy in a bid to prolong his life. Sadly, his courageous fight came to an end on 8 October 2024, when he died with his heartbroken mum by his side.

Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age and kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer. Around 12,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour each year in the UK.

Maggie first attempted the journey in 2023 but was forced to abandon it just outside Dunkirk after a crash left her injured and unable to continue. Now recovered and more determined than ever, she set off again on 4 June 2025, aiming to complete the ride in around three weeks. She is funding the journey herself so all donations can go directly to the charity.

The route holds personal meaning as Maggie originally dreamed of cycling to England from her native Czech Republic as a teenager, but the plan was stopped by her grandmother. Now, decades later, she is realising that dream in memory of Joshua and to help others facing the disease.

Map of Europe highlighting the UK and Czech Republic

“This ride is for Josh, but it’s also for everyone who hears those awful words – ‘you have a brain tumour’”, Maggie said.

“When you’re a parent and your child is handed a terminal diagnosis, you feel completely helpless. I can’t fix what happened to him, but I can get on my bike, push through every mile, and raise money for research that helps another family from going through this. I’m not a doctor, I’m not a researcher, but this is something I can do, and I’ll do it with every bit of strength I’ve got. I carry Joshua with me on every mile of this journey.”

Maggie’s determination to complete her 1,200-mile ride is not just about honouring Joshua’s memory, but about drawing attention to the urgent need for greater investment in research. Like many families affected by the disease, she was shocked to learn only 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002. – especially when compared to its devastating impact.

Maggie adds: “It’s shocking that research in brain tumours remains so underfunded when you look at the stats of how deaths from the disease compare to other cancers. That’s not anger speaking, but disbelief. I mention Joshua and what he went through to so many people and they almost always say, ‘I know someone who had a brain tumour.’ That says everything. It’s everywhere, and yet it doesn’t get the attention it needs. Every cancer deserves care and funding, but brain cancer is a life sentence and steals the futures of thousands of people. I want to help change that, however I can.”

Maggie Cullen with her son Joshua

Ashley McWilliams, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Maggie’s determination and strength in honouring her son is deeply moving. Her courage in revisiting a personal dream while fundraising in Joshua’s memory shows just how powerful love and grief can be in driving change. We are incredibly grateful for her support and wish her every success on this remarkable journey.”

To support Maggie’s 1,200-mile challenge, visit: