Boston Endeavour Academy officially open Key Stage 4/5 playground

Pupil plays the drums

Staff and pupils from Boston Endeavour Academy were delighted to welcome friends of the school, including children from neighbouring St Nicholas CE Primary Academy and some incredible fundraisers, to officially unveil their new Key Stage 4 and 5 playground facilities.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school PTA had an ambition to provide older pupils with more fun, accessible outdoor play resources, allowing pupils to continue their development outside the classroom as they build cognitive and physical attributes, whilst improving their social skills, building relationships and interacting with other children.

The resources were supported by match funding from the Boshier Hinton Foundation, fundraising from the school PTA and a generous contribution from Whatton staff, friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support from the latter came from a series of fundraising events, including bake offs, disco, a golf day and the Three Peaks Challenge, for Boston Children of Courage Award winner and BEA pupil, Scarlett Smith.

Pupils, staff, and friends of the school cut the ribbon

Scarlett has complex medical diagnoses and is currently receiving palliative care. However, it has always been a dream for Scarlett and her family to attend Disneyland and Whatton staff friends and family rallied around to raise over £23,000 to not only make the dream come true, but to also donate to the school playground.

Scarlett, along with her Mum and Grandad, cut the ribbon for the playground opening before being surprised with a commemorative boat within the Sensory Courtyard.

Laura Turner, Headteacher at Boston Endeavour Academy, commented: ‘we are so proud of the playground. The children absolutely love it, playing with the equipment at break, lunch time, afternoon provision and even when they are about to get into taxis. It has gone down an absolute storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A massive thank you to all the Whatton staff friends and family for everything you have done and the money you have put towards it. A massive thank you to Dave (Scarlett’s Grandad) who went to every single fundraising event.

A big thank you to Scarlett - we are so pleased with all the fundraising, that you’ve been able to have your Disney Dream, and help us with this incredible equipment as well.’

Take a look at a video of the afternoon here.