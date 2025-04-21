Boston Folk Orchestra raise the roof at 50th birthday gig

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boston Folk Orchestra's (BFO) 50th anniversary concert attracted a crowd of more than 150 people to the Blackfriars Theatre in Boston.

A rip roaring set of traditional songs given an upbeat treatment with rousing choruses had the audience enthralled. As well as joining in with the songs, BFO's supporters also helped raise £570 for the town's Butterfly Hospice which provides free 24-hour patient care for those 18 and over, referred by a healthcare professional.

There were also tributes to guitarist Stephen 'Spud' Murphy and accordionist Graham Neish who have both sadly passed away. The current line up includes original members Mark Addison, bass guitar, Richard Birbeck, lead vocals and Will Vaughan, guitar, who were joined by Kim Biggs, accordion, Phill Biggs, mandolin, Mel Stopper, banjo, Jim Morley, guitar, and percussionist Richard Peel.

The evening began with a series of solo performances from singers associated with BFO in the 1970s. The line up was Keith Day, who also acted as compere for the evening, Mike Povey, Dave Parkinson, Jim King, Will Vaughan, who performed a tribute to Spud Murphy, Dave Showler and his Shambles band and Dave Fletcher. All the musicians gave their services for free.

BFO - 2025 line-up

Mark Addison, the principal organiser said: "It was a success beyond our wildest dreams. It's hard to believe that 50 years on we would get this kind of support. It was also moving to be able to commemorate Spud and Graham." Added fellow organiser Richard Birbeck:" It was a truly memorable night. The audience were word perfect! It was gratifying to be able to contribute to a good cause. All in all, a great night for music, charity and some tearful reunions."

The band's set list, at the event held on Saturday, April 5, included old favourites like Black Velvet Band, The Leaving of Liverpool, Strike the Bell and Paddy Lay Back as well as the slightly more contemporary Galway Girl and Bright Lights. They started with Jimmy Allen and the Huntsman's Chorus, a tribute to Graham Neish, and the evening concluded with the crowd in full voice for Wild Rover.