Boston Pub Award by the Campaign for Real Ale

The 2025 Good Beer Guide. L to R, Malcolm Phillips, Chairman of Fenland Branch, Jackie Clarkson landlady of the Eagle, Pete Hopwell of Castle Rock Brewery.placeholder image
The Campaign for Real Ale recently published their Good Beer Guide for 2025.

The Fenland Branch checked through every edition of the Good Beer Guide to find which pub in its area been included the most times.

The Eagle in Boston had appeared 36 times including the new 2025 edition.

A certificate was presented to landlady Jackie Clarkson by Chairman of Fenland Branch, Malcolm Phillips, accompanied by Pete Hopwell from Castle Rock Brewery, who own the pub.

The evening was also the local launch of the 2025 Good Beer Guide.

