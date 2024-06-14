Boston Town to bloom with new hanging baskets and planters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boston's town centre is set to become a vibrant hub of colour with the addition of new hanging baskets and planters. This initiative, a collaborative effort between Boston Borough Council, Lincolnshire Police, and HMP North Sea Camp, aims to enhance public open spaces and revitalise the town's street scene.

The project involves assembling and installing 80 additional floral baskets and eight large new floor-standing planters, building on the existing number in the town. This initiative is part of a broader effort to foster civic pride and community spirit.

Since early 2024, prisoners at North Sea Camp have been designing and assembling the planters as part of a community outreach programme. This programme helps prisoners develop new skills and make positive contributions to the local community, aiding their rehabilitation and preparation for release.

Emily Spicer, Assistant Director for Wellbeing and Community Leadership at Boston Borough Council, said: “Whilst we wait patiently for the summer to appear, the team have been working hard alongside town centre businesses, community groups and a number of other borough wide organisations to bring even more colour to the town centre this year. With additional hanging baskets and planters being featured over the next few weeks, we are delighted to showcase together the commitment and pride in our town.

New flower planters have been installed in Boston's town centre

“We recognise the importance of ensuring our town centre is an attractive and safe place to be, whatever your reason for visiting and we will continue to prioritise activity to support this.”

Chief Inspector Richard Nethercott of Lincolnshire Police highlighted the project's broader impact on community safety. “Environmental factors are linked to decision making when committing crime. If an area is run down, it signals neglect, increasing the likelihood of offending. Enhancing these spaces will make them feel safer and discourage criminal activity.”

The initiative includes a year-round programme to clean up the streets in key areas, further improving safety and aesthetics. New Community Rangers, working with PCSOs, Boston Borough Council's community safety team, and increased CCTV, are also part of this comprehensive approach to community safety.

