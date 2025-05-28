Boston United Football Club and Lincolnshire Co-op partner to support community wellbeing

The walk, that has over 50 walkers registered, was set up using funding from the National League Trust that enabled Boston United to put a health and wellbeing service package together.

Since then, the co-op’s community team have provided ongoing support by advertising the wellbeing walk and helping to upskill 10 walk leaders from the Boston United Community Foundation and Boston United Supporters Association.

Walk Leader volunteer Kieron Norton has been involved with Boston United Football Club since he was 16-years-old, volunteering as a coach. He’s also part of the Positive Pilgrims football team run by the Boston United Community Foundation, set up to promote social inclusion and wellbeing in the local area.

Kieron said: “I’m very grateful to Boston United because they have helped me a lot, so I wanted to try and give back to the club and help support the community.

“I enjoy being a walk leader because it has allowed me to connect with like-minded people who want to socialise and get some exercise in the fresh air. If it means I can contribute towards making someone’s day even a little bit better, it’s all worth it in my eyes!”

Every Thursday the walk starts at 1:30pm in the carpark of Boston United’s Jakemans Community Stadium and lasts an hour.

Depending on availability, players from the football club join the walk to socialise with fans.

Lewis Wright, Footballer Development Officer at Boston United Football Club, said: “We love holding our Wellbeing Walk because it’s had an incredible impact on the community and allows the fans to integrate with the first team.

“At Boston United we pride ourselves on bringing services to our community that will make a positive impact on their health and wellbeing, and the wellbeing walks helps us do that.”

This walk is just one of over 78 volunteer-led walks across Lincolnshire and Newark that Lincolnshire Co-op runs.

Since September 2024, there have been 11 new walks introduced across the local area, including in Tattershall, Stamford and Immingham.

The society also has a partnership with The Ramblers, a national walking association, that provides funding and learning materials.

Sam Turner, Lincolnshire Co-op Community Engagement Manager, said: “At Lincolnshire Co-op, caring for our health and wellbeing is such an important value. These walks, which are free and open to everyone, help communities to stay active and provide socialisation for those struggling with loneliness.

“Everyone should be getting their steps in, and we’re proud to be supporting charities and organisations who encourage this!”

1 . Contributed Lincolnshire Co-op Community Co-ordinator Sarah Hobbs Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Boston United Goalkeeper James Lovelace Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Walk Leader Kieron Norton (right) Photo: Submitted