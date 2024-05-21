Boston's new Mayor honoured to serve the people of the borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Helen Staples has been elected to serve as Boston Borough Council's Worshipful Mayor for the coming year.

Becoming the borough's 489th Mayor, she was proposed by Cllr Anne Dorrian, Leader of the Council and seconded by Cllr Paul Gleeson at the council's Annual General Meeting tonight, Monday 20 May.

A vote of thanks was given to outgoing Mayor, Cllr David Brown who raised more than £2,500 for his chosen charities, the RNLI and the Salvation Army.

Cllr Staples is very familiar with civic duty, having served as Deputy Mayor in 2009/10 for the late Maureen Dennis and in 2014/15 for Cllr Alison Austin. She also served as Deputy Mayoress for Maureen Dennis in 2015/16.

Cllr Helen Staples, the new Mayor of Boston Borough Council

Cllr Staples, who represents Fishtoft ward, said: "It is a huge honour to be elected as The Worshipful Mayor of Boston and I will do my best to make the Borough proud.

"It is the people of the Borough that drive me in everything I do. I am very much looking forward to meeting so many more residents and organisations as Mayor.

"What is most rewarding for me is trying to make a difference where I can. A small act of kindness can make a difference to people's lives.

"Boston borough is full of wonderful people. There are so many unsung heroes and organisations doing so much good work which often go unrecognised. It is those I am really looking forward to supporting during my time as Mayor."

A born and bred Bostonian, Cllr Staples has lived in the borough all her life. She is married to retired farmer, Richard, and she previously worked in the town's M&S store in the Market Place before training to nurse older people.

She founded the Lincolnshire Farmers' Support Group which is now the Lincolnshire Rural Stress Network and is secretary of the Fishtoft 400 Community Group, as well as an active member.

The group has been going for 18 months and has more than 50 regular attendees who do all sorts of activities, crafts as well as a providing somewhere to socialise.

Cllr Staples enjoys flower arranging and her skills have taken her to many of the county's beautiful churches doing flower festivals and weddings.

She is a keen gardener and enjoys crochet, knitting and needlework and has a passion for applique work, when time permits.

Cllr Staples said: "I recognise the great honour it is to be Mayor and If I can use that honour in a way that brings a little smile to make someone feel better, then I know I've made a small difference to someone's day.

"I'm happy to go to any organisation, group and nursing home who would like me to visit. I enjoy talking to people and being part of the great community that is Boston Borough."

Cllr Staples' childhood friend, Jennifer Oglesbee will serve as Mayoress. She has appointed Cllr Suzanne Welberry as Deputy Mayor in recognition of her community work.

Cllr Staples has chosen Boston-based organisations which all help people as her chosen charities for the coming year: