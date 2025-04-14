Boston's Strongest and Food Fest are back for 2025!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the huge success of previous years, Boston Strongest and Food Fest will be returning to Boston Market Place on Sunday 13 July 2025.

Boston's Strongest competition will once again take place in the town centre, promising an exciting day of strength and endurance challenges with free spectating for all.

Contestants will compete for cash prizes and trophies, awarded to the top three in each category. To win the titles of the 6 categories, competitors will have to compete in a series of gruelling events, including deadlifting a car, pulling a lorry and lifting giant concrete balls (atlas stones) onto a platform. There will also be a world strict curl championship running alongside the event, with competitors from all over Europe.

The head referee for the competition will be World Strongman Games Athlete Craig Candler, with IFBB Pro Tyler Smith serving as the special guest referee.

Spectators and shoppers will not only be able to watch the event but also support the Food Fest as well. Various food stalls, traders and establishments will be situated within the Market Place, selling a wide variety of cuisines, snacks and sweet treats.

A spokesperson from Boston Borough Council, said: "We are delighted that Mayhem Gym are again organising Boston's Strongest 2025 to be held in the Market Place this year, alongside our second Food Fest, which will be offering an array of delectable dishes for everyone to enjoy.

"We are excited that this event will cater to all ages and draw a significant number of residents and visitors to the town.

"We are always seeking new events to bring to the town and believe this is a distinctive day no one will want to miss."

Tom Chenery, owner of Mayhem Gym, said: "Mayhem Gym can't wait to host Boston's Strongest 2025 in the town centre again this year.

"It truly is an incredible spectacle where the people of Boston can watch some incredible feats of strength.

"Categories have filled faster than ever after the success of last year, where we will have nearly double the number of athletes.

"Come and support the athletes, the town and our gym on this fantastic day out for all of the family!"

Events are subject to change, but the excitement and community spirit are guaranteed. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to witness in one of Boston's most anticipated events of the year.

For more information about Boston Strongest 2025 please visit their Facebook, and to stand as a trader in Boston Food Fest 2025 please contact [email protected]