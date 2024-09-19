Bottle Tops for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother and daughter team are appealing for communities in the south Lincolnshire area to get saving bottle tops to raise vital funds for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA).

Liz and Rachel Cooper are the brains behind The Bottle Tops For Charity Community Group and are now busy reaching out to the communities of South Kesteven and South Holland to start collecting.

Liz Cooper from Moulton, south Lincs, said “We need to spread the word to as many people as possible as we need to get to one tonne of plastic lids before the recycling centre will then transfer the funds directly to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and our other five chosen charities.”

Steph Bradshaw, Community Fundraising Manager at LNAA said: “We are delighted that Rachel, and her team of supporters are fundraising for LNAA. As a charity we receive no direct Government funding, and we are not part of the NHS. Yet we must raise £13 million this year to keep our helicopter in the sky and our critical care cars on the roads 24/7, every day of the year, treating some of the most seriously ill and injured patients in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. And we can only do this with the fundraising efforts of people like Rachel and her team.

Liz & Rachel Cooper raising funds for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

It is easy to get involved. All you need to do is collect your plastic lids from drinks, cleaning products, etc and then wash them thoroughly to ensure they're clean and ready for recycling. Finally drop your clean lids off at the designated collection points. A full list of drop-off points can be found on the Bottle Tops for Charity Community Group Facebook page.