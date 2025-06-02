Bourne care home residents celebrate 65 years together

A couple from The Cedars Care Home, in Bourne have celebrated 65 years of marriage this month.

A Sapphire wedding anniversary is a truly remarkable milestone, and on June 1 the happy couple celebrated with a special lunch in acknowledgement of their enduring love and commitment.

Dr Michael McGregor and his wife Margaret moved to Bourne in 1960, when they set up his GP practice. He lived and worked in Bourne caring for the community until his retirement in 1993. There are very few local people who haven’t consulted with Dr McGregor at some point in their lives!

Head Chef Richard Parrott, cooked a beautiful meal and baked a fantastic cake with chocolate dipped strawberries and blueberries, garnished with strawberry ice cream (Dr McGregor's favourite!) and accompanied with chilled Prosecco and heart chocolate favours. They were thrilled to see their son Andrew who joined them as a surprise and when asked, Dr. McGregor said that his secret to a long marriage is "Survival....and a smile."

Senior General Manager, Rebecca Aldred at The Cedars Care Home said: “We have had such a lovely day celebrating Michael and Margaret’s anniversary. It’s so wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years!”

The Cedars Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. The Cedars Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and palliative care for 56 residents from respite care to long term stays.