Bourne dog rescue charity receives friendly donation

Local friendship group, Nene and Welland Oddfellows has handed over £3,250 to Three Counties Dog Rescue to help the charity meet the costs of vet bills.

Janice Bedford, outgoing Chairperson of the not-for-profit society, presented the cheque to representatives of the Rescue on Tuesday 13 May at Oddfellows Hall on Church Street, Market Deeping.

Each year, the group’s Chairperson chooses a charity to raise money for. Janice said: “Without Three Counties Dog Rescue, many of these poor animals would not get the care and attention they need when they are in the most desperate circumstances through no fault of their own.”

Made up of around 400 mostly older and retired local members, Nene and Welland Oddfellows raised the total through a number of events during the last 12 months, including raffles, stalls at local events and one member, Janice’s husband and incoming Chairperson Barry Bedford, doing a ‘sponsored slim’ which raised over £700.

Janice added: “I’m proud to hand this cheque over on behalf of Nene and Welland Oddfellows. Thank you to all those who contributed to raising such a fantastic total.”

Founded in 1971, Three Counties Dog Rescue’s mission is ‘to accept, care for, and find homes for unwanted, lost, and stray dogs’.

It re-homes animals within a 50-mile radius of its base in Bourne, South Lincolnshire, including places in Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire.

Gyll Mauchline, the Rescue’s owner, said: “We are very grateful to Nene and Welland Oddfellows for its donation, it will assist towards meeting our vet bills that run to around £180,000 per annum.

“Currently, on top of the day to day vet costs, pug type dogs have become popular and we have two that need operations to free up their air flows as the breeding has restricted their breathing.

“Recently we have also taken in some cats due to other rescues’ doors being closed. Our same exacting care and re-homing procedure is also applied to them.”

Nene and Welland Oddfellows is one of 96 branches that make up the Oddfellows’ nationwide network, which is one of the oldest and largest of its kind in the UK.

Anyone is welcome to join the Society, which aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. It hosts a range of affordable and accessible events locally, and Oddfellows members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to volunteer and take part in fundraising initiatives.

Karen Earth, Branch Secretary at Nene and Welland Oddfellows, explained: “Throughout the year our members have worked very hard to make this large donation possible. Thank you to everyone who has donated. The Oddfellows has a proud history of supporting good causes, as well as helping people to find friendship.

“We have a number of upcoming events that are open to everyone, including a Curry Night on Wednesday 28 May at 6:30pm and a Reiki talk at 2pm on Friday 30 May, both at our Oddfellows Hall in Market Deeping. Weather permitting on Saturday 21 June we are hosting a car boot sale opposite Deeping Tesco (at Glebe Park) Fundraising for Deepings Community Library. £5 if prebooked (email [email protected] or 01778 342006). £10 on the day. Free entry to buyers after 9:30am.”

To book events, or to discover what else the group has planned, call 01778 342006 or email [email protected].

To find out more about Nene and Welland Oddfellows visit www.oddfellows.co.uk.