Branston supports Lincolnshire communities with defibrillator donations

Branston, one of the UK’s leading potato suppliers, has donated Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to two Lincolnshire businesses, helping to provide vital life-saving support to local communities in the event of an emergency.

Following a number of fundraising events throughout the year, Branston match-funded the total raised to donate defibrillators to Mint Lane Café and Metheringham Gym, and recently hosted a training session for both businesses, facilitated by LIVES, to teach volunteers how to use the equipment and perform life-saving CPR.

The latest donations are part of Branston’s ongoing support of local community initiatives, including regular donations of potatoes to both Mint Lane Café and Let Them Eat Cake, a not-for-profit organisation that helps those facing homelessness in the area.

As well as being an affordable cafe, surplus shop and a base for Let Them Eat Cake, Mint Lane Café provides a warm welcome to the Involve@Lincoln wellbeing centre, which hosts activities including counselling, peer support groups and creative therapy sessions.

Ian Blackmore from Involve@Lincoln and Marion Foster from Let Them Eat Cake were both in attendance to receive the donation, which will support the many local people who use the thriving Mint Lane Café hub in the event of a medical emergency.

Branston’s donation has also served as a helping hand to team members at Metheringham Gym, who had started fundraising for an AED earlier this year to provide an additional safety measure for both gym goers and the local community. Branston’s support meant the gym was able to install the AED earlier than anticipated. Ian Greaves, who owns the gym, received the defibrillator along with team members, which will be situated on an external wall for easy access.

Simon Telfer, HR director at Branston said: “Giving back to the Lincolnshire area is very important to us at Branston, and it’s rewarding to see the results of our team’s fundraising go to such good use. Having access to a defibrillator can save lives in the event of an emergency, so it’s vital that local communities have access.

“Mint Lane Café and Metheringham Gym both serve as hubs for the local community and are very worthy recipients of the defibrillators. We’re continuing our fundraising efforts as a team at Branston and we’re looking forward to making more donations in the future.”

LIVES provides emergency care in critical situations and works with communities to ensure that any individual who suffers a 999 medical emergency in Lincolnshire is surrounded by the best rapid response care available.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) can strike at any time. When it does, using a defibrillator has proven to be the most effective response. Defibrillation within three minutes of SCA increases the chances of survival to over 70%.

The potato supplier will also be donating defibrillators to more organisations across the country, close to its Scotland and Somerset sites. This includes Crewmeke Riding Stables, Ilminster Town Centre, Abernethy Tennis Club and Oudenard Community Hub in Bridge of Earn.