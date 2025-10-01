Brave Casey tackles memory walk for Alzheimer's Research

Casey and Kerie Clark

A brave member of the team at a major Lincolnshire bus operator has raised hundreds of pounds for Alzheimer’s research, by tackling a special Memory Walk.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach East Midland’s Assistant Revenue Officer, Casey Clark, has completed the 8.5 kilometre walk, around Clumber Park, in approximately one hour and 45 minutes. She was walking to help raise funds to tackle Alzheimer’s Disease, and hopes that this challenge will become an annual tradition.

She did the walk with her Mother, Kerie, and, with the support of their friends and colleagues, they have been able to raise £345.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My Nanna had dementia, and we lost her in January, so this cause is particularly close to mine and my family's heart. This personal experience further spurred us on to raise some funds to help the charity in their goal to beat this condition.

Casey and Kerie Clark

“We have been so delighted with the gracious sponsorship from both mine and my Mother’s work colleagues and friends.

“Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer. Someone develops it every three minutes and currently there is no cure. It’s scary, but we must confront the biggest health and social care challenge of our time. We owe it to the 1 million people across the UK currently living with dementia to campaign for change, whilst providing day-to-day support. I am determined to play my part in that effort.”

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, added: “I am so proud of what Casey has done, and the support that our team has shown her. It is a huge effort and a wonderful gesture to help a charity doing such important work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Stagecoach, one of our values is that ‘we do the right thing’ and Casey’s dedication to this crucial effort is a perfect example of how we work to live that value every day.”

-- You can find out more about the important work done by the Alzheimer’s Society at www.alzheimers.org.uk.