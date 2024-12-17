Brigg Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for Rock Foundation with reindeer giveaway

To celebrate the festive period, Brigg Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to the Rock Foundation in Caistor, Lincolnshire as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

Jane Bowman nominated Rock Foundation for the competition saying: "I’m nominating this place as it serves so many people in the surrounding area with learning disabilities, mental health problems and so much more.

"The Rock Foundation allows people to learn and develop in a safe environment that’s set in the beautiful market town of Caistor. This year, the Rock Foundation has raised money to buy an outdoor wooden building for Father Christmas to carry out all his necessary jobs before the big day. This is situated in the playground area that’s well-used by local children. Having a light-up reindeer standing next to the cabin would be the cherry on top for all to enjoy. “

Rock Foundation CEO Pamela Hodge and Charlotte Needham collect the light up reindeer from Brigg Garden Centre

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said: “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year.

"We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”