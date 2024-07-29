British fragrance makers Molton Brown debut at Springfields Outlet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Springfields Outlet, the leading shopping and leisure destination in the East of England, welcomed Molton Brown on Thursday 25th July for an official launch event.

The prestigious, new brand has made its Lincolnshire debut, opening its doors at the front of Springfields adjacent to Dune London and Joules. The store boasts a vast range of premium beauty, bath, and body products at unmissable outlet prices.

Made In England, Molton Brown uses the best ingredients to uphold its luxurious reputation and has done so since 1971. Visitors can be assured they’re shopping cruelty-free products, which are 100% vegetarian and free from parabens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store rolled out the red carpet for its official opening, bringing a touch of luxury to the Outlet. From bath oils and body lotions to the latest Eaux de Parfum, visitors can now shop their favourite fragrances, with up to a 30% saving on RRP.

Product selection now available at Molton Brown in Springfields

Ian Sanderson, Head of Springfields said: “Springfields is the ideal day out with a superb range of top-quality retail outlets and leisure, satisfying every age group, all at fantastic value for money.

"Molton Brown is a brand our shoppers have been asking for and expands our collection of premium lifestyle brands including Radley, Dune and OSPREY LONDON.”

The new store is a real coup for Springfields, being the first in the county that will bring additional visitors and new jobs to South Holland."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Clark, Senior Director, Retail & Hotel for Molton Brown said: “We believe that the most important part of our customer’s relationship with Molton Brown is how we make you feel. That’s why we’ve been investing in the physical store environment over the last few years in a way that puts the senses at the heart of what we do.

Product selection now available at Molton Brown in Springfields

“We hope our new opening here will become the start of a beautiful friendship with the customers of Springfields Outlet.”

Springfields VIP members can take advantage of an extra 10% discount at Molton Brown.* Customers can register to become a VIP member for free, by downloading the Springfields app to access this and other special offers every time they visit.