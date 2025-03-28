British Legion to lead VE Day commemorations in Sleaford
The branch has release a timetable of events for the day, starting at 9am with a proclamation read by Sleaford Town Crier, John Griffiths.
This proclamation will be read out simultaneously by town criers across the nation.
Wreaths will be laid on the war memorial by the branch president and chairman. The two local RAF stations are being asked to send small groups, a parade is not planned for this event.
At 6.30pm, the beels of St Denys’ Church in Sleaford will be rung and a short service will be conducted by Rev Philip Johnson. The cadet units and youth groups are being asked to take part in this event.
At 9.30pm, a Lamps of Peace event will replicate what is happening across the nation, where as many people as possible are asked to bring a torch or lamp, not real flame, to show their support for peace. The town does not
have a beacon, but beacons will be lit at the same time across the nation.
The cadet units and youth groups, will again be asked if they wish to take part in this event.
