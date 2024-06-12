Bruces’ Big Swim for children's charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local from Boston, Lincolnshire is swimming 2704 lengths in his local 25-metre swimming pool to raise donations for a children’s charity.

Bruce Hicks, a member of Foresters Friendly Society is raising money to support Youth Sport Trust, a charity that Foresters has been fundraising for since July 2023 as part of their Annual Charity Appeal.

Bruce is aiming to complete his challenge of swimming 2704 lengths, which equates to swimming the English Channel, both ways, before the 6th July.

Bruce commented “Every year, the President of our Society chooses a charity for us to support, providing a national focus for our fundraising efforts. For 2023-2024 we are raising money for Youth Sport Trust, the UKs leading charity improving every young person’s education and development through sport and play.

Bruce's Big Swim for Children's Charity

I’ve been trying to swim regularly, and so far it’s going really well. Any donation, big or small, would be really appreciated and can be made via my Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/page/bruce-hicks-1704795090502.

Ali Oliver, CEO at Youth Sport Trust, commented:

“At the Youth Sport Trust we work tirelessly to support children’s health, happiness and wellbeing. Children and young people who are more active experience better physical, mental and social wellbeing. Sadly, too many children live sedentary lives, distracted by digital devices, or are unable to access opportunities to play, and miss out on the fun, friendship and essential developmental benefits that come from play and sport.

We are committed to building brighter futures for children and young people and we are immensely grateful to Foresters for taking on this challenge, raising awareness, funds and inspiring families to be active”.

