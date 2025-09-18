Bulb planting ceremony for families to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

Families who have suffered the heartbreak of losing a baby are being invited to a special Bulb Planting Ceremony to remember and commemorate their babies’ lives.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday 11 October as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

In the beautiful surroundings of Dion’s Wood Nature Reserve, Boston, families will plant daffodil bulbs in memory of their baby. Certificates showing the bulbs’ location will be presented, so families can return in the spring to see their daffodils in flower.

Rachel Bond, Specialist Midwife at United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) said: “The bulb planting is an exciting new event.

Daffodils in bloom

“We wanted to arrange something special that families could be involved in that would provide a permanent reminder of their babies year on year. Not only is the act of planting a bulb symbolic at the time of planting, but when in flower, the daffodils will reveal a beautiful tribute for families to come and visit.

“Dion’s Woods is so peaceful and the perfect place for providing a space of recognition for babies gone too soon.”

The Bulb Planting Ceremony has been created by ULTH in partnership with United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity. It is limited to 50 participants. To avoid disappointment, it is advised to book a space. For more details, please see the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity website: Bulb Planting Ceremony for Baby Loss Awareness Week