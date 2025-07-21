Bungee jumping buddies take on Whitby Viaduct for Lincolnshire’s hospitals

Thrill-seekers Lianne Clee and Donna Eaton are taking a leap of faith for the ultimate adrenaline rush at Larpool’s famous viaduct bungee jump, to raise vital funds for United Lincolnshire’s Hospitals Charity.

The event, on Sunday 27 July, will give Lianne and Donna an amazing opportunity to jump from a staggering height of 42 metres from England’s only bridge bungee jump, the iconic Larpool Viaduct near Whitby.

Lianne, a Clinical Educator at United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust explained why she is undertaking this mammoth challenge: “I did a skydive for my 30th birthday and fancied doing something more extreme. When I mentioned this to my work colleagues, they took the decision out of my hands and bought my place on the bungee jump as a birthday present! I am ready to embrace this challenge as I will be jumping for such a fantastic cause which I am passionate about.”

When she realised, she was the only participant, Lianne roped in her friend Donna who is a Professional Nurse Advocate Lead at Lincoln County Hospital. Both are passionate about their work at the hospital and are keen to support the activities of United Lincolnshire’s Hospitals Charity.

Lianne Clee and Donna Eaton. Photo: ULHC

Donna said: “We both must be crazy to do this, but it is for a good cause. The money we raise for the charity will help support the well-being of our staff and help improve patient care.”

Charity Manager, Ben Petts gives thanks to the duo and said: “It is an incredible challenge which takes great courage to complete. It is with the support of such wonderful people like Lianne and Donna that we can fund innovative and exciting projects that make a real difference to the lives of our patients, their families and the staff that take care of them.”

Any donations, small or large will be much appreciated and can be made on United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity website.