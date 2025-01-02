Bursary opportunity for Lincolnshire children’s authors

By Gail Painter
Contributor
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:50 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 12:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Published children’s authors in Lincolnshire are being given the opportunity of starting the New Year with a bursary awarded by the new GLL Literary Foundation.

Those selected will each win £750, plus ‘in-kind’ support valued at up to £4,000. The package includes partnering with a specialist local librarian mentor to deliver a series of author events and networking opportunities with local booksellers, publishers, schools and literary festival organisers.

Authors will also be offered online training courses in brand identity, marketing and business planning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The GLL Literary Foundation’s patron is former Children’s Laureate, poet and author Joseph Coelho OBE.

GLL Literary FoundationGLL Literary Foundation
GLL Literary Foundation

“Becoming established as a children’s author is extremely challenging, it takes so much more than just writing a fantastic book,” he said. “This new Foundation will help authors promote their work and provide essential training and ongoing support.

Libraries are very close to my heart and have played an important role in my journey as an author. I’m therefore delighted to support the GLL Literary Foundation.”

Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the not-for-profit social enterprise that operates Lincolnshire Libraries on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council running core and mobile libraries across the county as well as supporting 34 community hubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The GLL Literary Foundation has been created to champion writing talent at both grassroots and national level, and I’d love to see some of our local authors benefit,” said Nicola Rogers, GLL’s Lincolnshire Libraries Partnership Manager.

Children’s Laureate (2022-2024), poet and author, Joseph Coelho OBEChildren’s Laureate (2022-2024), poet and author, Joseph Coelho OBE
Children’s Laureate (2022-2024), poet and author, Joseph Coelho OBE

Submissions are being sought from publishers representing authors across all genres of children’s literature - including picture books, early readers, chapter books, poetry, non-fiction, novels, graphic and verse novels.

The application deadline is 10 January 2025. For more information, visit https://www.better.org.uk/library/gll-literary-foundation.

Related topics:LincolnshireLibraries
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice