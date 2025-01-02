Bursary opportunity for Lincolnshire children’s authors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Published children’s authors in Lincolnshire are being given the opportunity of starting the New Year with a bursary awarded by the new GLL Literary Foundation.

Those selected will each win £750, plus ‘in-kind’ support valued at up to £4,000. The package includes partnering with a specialist local librarian mentor to deliver a series of author events and networking opportunities with local booksellers, publishers, schools and literary festival organisers.

Authors will also be offered online training courses in brand identity, marketing and business planning.

The GLL Literary Foundation’s patron is former Children’s Laureate, poet and author Joseph Coelho OBE.

“Becoming established as a children’s author is extremely challenging, it takes so much more than just writing a fantastic book,” he said. “This new Foundation will help authors promote their work and provide essential training and ongoing support.

“Libraries are very close to my heart and have played an important role in my journey as an author. I’m therefore delighted to support the GLL Literary Foundation.”

Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the not-for-profit social enterprise that operates Lincolnshire Libraries on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council running core and mobile libraries across the county as well as supporting 34 community hubs.

“The GLL Literary Foundation has been created to champion writing talent at both grassroots and national level, and I’d love to see some of our local authors benefit,” said Nicola Rogers, GLL’s Lincolnshire Libraries Partnership Manager.

Submissions are being sought from publishers representing authors across all genres of children’s literature - including picture books, early readers, chapter books, poetry, non-fiction, novels, graphic and verse novels.

The application deadline is 10 January 2025. For more information, visit https://www.better.org.uk/library/gll-literary-foundation.