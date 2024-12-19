Bus passengers in Lincolnshire set to travel for just £3

A Spalding and Stamford bus operator has announced that it will participate in the new government bus fare cap scheme from 1st January 2025. It will cap single fares at £3 across eligible routes across the county.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach East has opted in to the national cap of £3, which goes live in the new year. This means that a trip on the bus costs less than a cup of coffee from a high street café, a supermarket meal deal, or renting the latest movie release on your favourite streaming service.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are delighted for our customers that we will be able to be part in the £3 fare cap scheme, which will run from 1st January 2025. £3 is the maximum you will pay. Lots of our fares will cost less, offering great value on everyday trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our national Elected Officials are clearly as passionate as we are about making sure that buses remain at the heart of our local communities, bringing people together in an easy, enjoyable and great value way. At Stagecoach, we say that we are ‘stronger together’ and it is exactly this kind of partnership working that has seen bus usage increase across our region in recent times.

Darren Roe

“We are proud to do our part in this, with investments to increase reliability: over the past year, because our buses are in good working order and we have Drivers available, we rarely need to cancel services. As a result, we complete approximately 99.5% of the miles we are timetabled to complete each week, to make sure that our loyal customers can get where they need to go.”

Meanwhile, Stagecoach East has announced its fares for the new year. The Plus Zone cost of travel per day (unlimited) will be:

Day Ticket: Adult £10, Youth £7

Flexi 5: Adult £8, Youth £5.60

Flexi 10: Adult £7, Youth £4.90

7 Day MegaRider: Adult £5.72, Youth £4

28 Day MegaRider: Adult £4.50, Youth £3.18

MegaRider Xtra: Adult £4.50, Youth N/A

Student Annual (per day): £2.04

Small Group (3 people): £4.34 each

Large Group (5 people): £4.20 each

The East region cost of travel per day (unlimited) will be:

Day Ticket: Adult £19, Youth £13.50

Flexi 5: Adult £15.20, Youth £10.80

Flexi 10: Adult £13.30, Youth £9.45

7 Day MegaRider: Adult £8.58, Youth £6

28 Day MegaRider: Adult £6.00, Youth £4.22

MegaRider Xtra: Adult £6

Student Annual (per day): £3

Small Group (3 people): £7.34 each

Large Group (5 people): £7.80 each