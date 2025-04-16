Businesses encouraged to be part of Live and Lincoln Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses are being encouraged to be part of Live at Lincoln Castle – the summer concert series bringing a host of global and homegrown music stars to the city this summer.

In June, Lincoln Castle will host 10 huge headliner concerts from artists including Sting, Olly Murs, Sugababes, Texas, Rag’n’Bone Man and Simple Minds.

And now the team behind the concerts is encouraging local businesses to partner with them so their brand can reach thousands of music fans each night.

Motor dealership Listers smart of Lincoln sponsored a number of the concerts last year and is partnering with Live at Lincoln Castle for five shows this summer.

Sales Manager Luke Baxter said:“It is fantastic to have such big-name musicians and singers coming to our city so we are delighted to be involved again.

“Not only is this an opportunity to showcase our business to a large audience, it is also brilliant to be part of something so exciting. It’s a huge deal for us to have such big names in music coming to Lincoln. It’s a great mix of music and history taking place in such a spectacular location.”

Opportunities are still available for any businesses wishing to be part of this year’s concerts.

The headline concerts are part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor to bring world class artists to perform in this outstanding historic location.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said:“We have an amazing June planned for Live at Lincoln Castle so we want to be able to give local businesses the opportunity to be part of that.

“This is a chance for those businesses to raise the profile of their brand while also reaching potentially thousands of new customers while also enjoying doing that not only in the grounds of our city’s magnificent castle, but also in front of huge music superstars.”

You can find out more about sponsorship opportunities via [email protected]