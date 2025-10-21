Busy day for Market Rasen Rotarians

Market Rasen Rotarians had a busy (wet) Monday, with a van being loaded with goods for TWAM, and a car load of medical supplies being delivered to Blyton, Gainsborough, on the first stage of a journey to Ukraine.

The collection van from TWAM (Tools with a Mission) first collected goods from a home in Middle Rasen, and then from the Rotary store. The van was well-filled and Rotary still has enough tools, haberdashery, sewing and knitting machines etc. to half fill the next van.

Donations are taken to a store in Rugby, where a team of volunteers clean, repair, check over as necessary before the goods are grouped into Tradesperson’s packs and dispatched to Africa where the can give impoverished people the chance of meaningful employment, pride and hope for the future.

Anyone with such items, can have them collected by calling 07551759116 and your garden shed, sewing room, tool shed or workshop will look so much the better for the extra space created. Thank to those who have already donated.

Rtn. David Mason with medical supplies for Ukraine

The next stop on the busy day, was to deliver a carload of unwanted medical goods and equipment to Lynne Atkinson in Blyton near Gainsborough.

Lynne can be reached on 07866 201144, and she along with others, tirelessly collects goods to send to Ukraine in vans every 3-4 weeks, and raises money to fill the fuel tanks of the vehicles. Rotarians collect any clean, unwanted, redundant medical equipment and unused, unopened, within date, pills and medicines. These are all much sort after in the beleaguered Ukraine. Call 07889 558 779 if you have such items and we can arrange collection.

Should anyone wish to get involved in Rotary activities, the fun, fellowship and doing a bit of good to those less fortunate than themselves, please talk to any Rotarian, or go on the Market Rasen Rotary Facebook page or talk to Peter on 01472 851357.