Buyers snap up first homes as Beal launches £105m Lincolnshire development

Prestige housebuilder Beal Homes has marked the successful launch of a major new development in Lincolnshire, with buyers snapping up some of the first properties released.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beal is investing £105m in the Highfields development, which will feature 525 two, three and four-bedroom homes, including several brand-new house types, on a site off Stallingborough Road in Immingham, North East Lincolnshire.

Buyers visited Beal’s Head Office and Design Lounge in Hessle, East Yorkshire, to secure their preferred plots as a limited number of homes were released at the launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reservations were taken across a range of properties, from two-bedroom starter homes to spacious four-bedroom detached houses.

Beal Homes Sales Executive Eden Kennedy, left, and Regional Sales Executive Katie Boulton at the launch of the new Highfields development in Immingham.

Teacher Leanne Kapka reserved one of the new house types, a four-bedroom Harome, with her partner Dave Curtis.

The couple are currently renting a property in nearby Healing and are excited to create a forever home for them and children Charlie, 17, and three-year-old Freddie.

Leanne said: “Beal’s reputation precedes them and we’ve seen so many fantastic reviews. When we were starting to think about buying our own home, we looked at other housebuilders but there’s just no comparison. With Beal you get so much more, from higher quality finishes and a greater number of choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were originally looking for a three-bedroom home but, when we saw the Harome, we just thought it was such good value for money we couldn’t resist. I’ve always dreamed of having an island in my kitchen and a walk-in wardrobe, and the Harome is going to allows us to make my dreams a reality!

“The customer service from Beal so far has been second to none. As soon as we arrived at the launch event we were greeted with a warm welcome. The staff were all really friendly, informative and attentive, without being pushy.”

Homes currently available at Highfields are priced from £170,000 for a two bedroom mid-terrace to £333,000 for a four-bedroom detached property.

Ross Clarkson, Sales and Marketing Director of family-run Beal, said: “We were excited to launch Highfields and delighted with the response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was fantastic to see so many people join us for the launch. The demand we saw confirms there’s strong appetite for high-quality new homes in and around Immingham, from both local people and those relocating to the area.

“Highfields is a landmark development that will support the area’s growth and give buyers the chance to be part of a thriving new community.”