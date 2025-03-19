By-election called for Trinity Ward on Boston Borough Council

A by-election has been called for Trinity Ward on Boston Borough Council, following the resignation of Cloun Jyothi Arayambath.

The Notice of Election was published on Wednesday, March 19, and nomination of candidates can be accepted up until 4pm on Wednesday, April 2.

If any election is contested, the poll will take place on Thursday May 1, coinciding with the election for a Mayor for the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority and the Lincolnshire County Council elections.

Nomination papers may be obtained from the offices of the Returning Officer, Municipal Buildings, West Street, Boston, Lincolnshire, PE21 8QR, between the hours of 10am-4pm Monday-Fridays.

They must be returned by hand to the council at the above address and in the above stated times, but no later than 4pm on Wednesday, April 2.

Voters should be aware of the following key dates and information for this election:

Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on Friday 11 April 2025. You can register to vote here: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of proxy votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Municipal Buildings, by 5pm on Monday, 14 April 2025.

Applications for a Voter Authority Certificate or an Anonymous Elector’s Document valid for this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday 23 April 2025. You can apply online here: https://www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

New applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Municipal Buildings by 5pm on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election on grounds of incapacity or for work/service reasons must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Municipal Buildings by 5pm on Thursday, 1 May 2025. The physical incapacity must have occurred after 5pm on Wednesday 23rd April 2025. To apply on the grounds of work/service, the person must have become aware that they cannot go to the polling station in person after 5pm on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.