Call to champion community volunteers for awards and applause

Nominations are now open for you to champion and celebrate those people you think your community just couldn’t be without

The NK Community Champion Awards look to say ‘thank you’ to those people who enrich our lives through their voluntary actions; operating selflessly, tirelessly, charitably and consistently in carrying out tasks and functions which enrich our communities – from litter picking or running sports clubs to enabling art and creativity to flourish, supporting the health and wellbeing of others, actively promoting positive climate action, being a good neighbour or an inspirational young person, or just embodying community spirit in all that they do.

Across 10 categories, the Council and community-focused sponsoring businesses want to extend a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who contributes to our District of Flourishing Communities through their voluntary actions.

See www.NKawards.org for details and to make a nomination. The deadline for nominations is September 16, working towards an awards celebration on November 27.

The ten categories are defined to celebrate the broad scope of areas through which individuals, organisations, groups and businesses contribute to life in North Kesteven by virtue of their selfless, tireless, generous and voluntary actions, mindset and endeavours.

People who have benefited from, or been impressed by good neighbours; young achievers; community businesses; and those who contribute to sports; health & wellbeing; arts & culture; a better environment; or climate action; or whose sheer community spiritedness or commitment to a single group or organisation is outstanding, are encouraged to shout about it and make a nomination before September 16.

Sponsors already committed to making the awards happen this year are Lindum Group; Branston Ltd; GLL/Better, the Council’s arts and leisure contract partner; Schroders Greencoat, owners of the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant; and the Hub in Sleaford, the Council’s arts venue where the celebration evening will be held. Others are considering the opportunity to join in the party and any business would like to complete the sponsors’ line-up for this year – playing a vital role in ensuring the good work of our amazing volunteers is celebrated and championed – can email [email protected]

Council Leader Cllr Richard Wright said: “Volunteering and selfless participation in community life, running clubs, inspiring others, giving generously of time, effort and resources, looking out for neighbours, thinking, caring, taking positive action and generally making things happen is a defining characteristic of so many people who contribute to our District of Flourishing Communities.

“They enrich all of our lives in ways that we don’t always realise or recognise, but through these awards we can all express how much we appreciate them and what they do, bringing them to wider attention for award and applause.

“It is only through grateful recipients, proud parents or appreciate clients and customers that we can celebrate and champion such unsung heroes and so I encourage anyone to nominate and tell us about everyone they think deserves an award for the difference they make to the lives of individuals or entire communities, anywhere in North Kesteven.”

See www.NKawards.org for details, category definitions and to make a nomination. The deadline for nominations is September 16.