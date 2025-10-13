Campaign group warns proposed solar farm near Louth could 'open the doors' to more projects - but developer defends plans

Solar Panels. Photo Total Energies

A campaign group has warned that a proposed solar farm near Louth could ‘open the doors’ to more solar projects being granted across the county.

But the company behind the plans has defended its project and has explained why it thinks it is needed.

The North Ray solar farm has been proposed to be built between the villages of Ludborough and North Thoresby.

Developer Total Energies said the project would generate approximately 98 Megawatts of electricity – enough to power around 45,000 homes every year.

The solar farm has an expected lifespan of 30 years and the developer says it will contribute £70,000 to a community benefit fund every year within the site’s lifespan – to mitigate the impact of the project on the local area.

But campaigners from Lincolnshire Against Needless Destruction have criticised the project and said it could provide opportunities for larger solar farms to be built in the future.

Cat Makinson from the group, said: “This seems to be a very sneaky project, leading with the smaller proposal and promises of generous community benefit that, once granted, would set the precedent for the much larger solar farm to go through planning with ease.

“Ludborough sits at the foot of the Lincolnshire Wolds, an area with protected status as designated National Landscape.

“The views to and from such National Landscapes are protected by legislation.

“It would be virtually impossible for 1,200 acres of solar to not be visible from the Wolds and, as such, allowing these developments would open the doors for developments within these historic and protected National Landscapes.”

Ms Makinson went on to say that the project would result in the loss of agricultural land and would reduce food production in the area.

She said: “The current owners of the land are Cauldwell Produce who have been farming in Lincolnshire for over 80 years.

“Their website shows that this is prime agricultural land with plentiful crops. Yet this land owner has signed lease agreements for both plots, removing 1200 acres of BMV (best most versatile) land from food production for decades to come.”

A spokesperson for Total Energies said: “North Ray Solar Farm will deliver significant Biodiversity Net Gain, enhancing the local environment through the creation of wildlife corridors, pollinator habitats, and targeted support for local species.

“With the potential to generate enough clean energy to power over 45,000 homes every year, the project will make a meaningful contribution to Britain’s domestic energy security and help meet our climate change commitments.

“We understand that new developments can raise questions, and we’re committed to working in partnership with the local community.

“To ensure residents have the opportunity to learn more and share their views, we’re holding two in-person events.

“The feedback we receive from the local community will be vital to shaping our plans before we submit a planning application.

“We’re committed to working in partnership with the local community and are always looking for meaningful ways to contribute. If you have ideas for how we can support local initiatives, please get in touch.”

The first public consultation event for the proposal will be on October 14 between 3pm and 7pm at North Thoresby Village Hall.

The second event will be held at North Thoresby Village Hall on October 21 between 3pm and 7pm.

Total Energies has also said that residents can also submit their questions or concerns via email at: [email protected].