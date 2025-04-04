Campaign urges councils to rule out tourist taxes amid concern for local economies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national campaign is warning that new tourist tax proposals being explored by councils across the UK could damage local economies and put pressure on key visitor destinations – including rural and coastal areas in Lincolnshire.

The Back British Holidays campaign says that while visitor levies are intended to raise funds for local services, they risk driving away holidaymakers or reducing how much they spend. This comes at a time when many regions – including Lincolnshire’s countryside and seaside resorts – are already seeing the impact of falling domestic tourism.

Recent consultation data cited by the campaign shows that 21% of people would cancel overnight trips entirely if a tourist tax were introduced at their destination. A further 21% said they would still travel, but reduce their spending – putting added strain on small businesses, guest houses, attractions, and hospitality venues that rely on tourism.

Back British Holidays

Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said:

“Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact.

“Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend.

“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”

According to the Back British Holidays 2025 report, the UK is facing a projected 32% drop in domestic holidays by the end of the year, alongside a £23.2 billion fall in visitor spending. The report highlights that rural and coastal destinations – including caravan parks, campsites, and farm-based tourism – are among the hardest hit.

With popular tourism areas across Lincolnshire depending heavily on UK holidaymakers, the campaign argues that new charges could have a disproportionate impact on the regions tourism economy.

Back British Holidays is calling on councils and government to instead focus on promoting British holidays, supporting local businesses, and making it easier – not more expensive – for families to take a break in the UK.

To read the full report or learn more about the campaign, visit: www.backbritishholidays.co.uk