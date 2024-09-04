Captain Fantastic Captivates Kids at EDAN Lincs Charity Performance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Captain Fantastic, the UK’s premier children’s party franchise company helped spread happiness by captivating kids at a special performance arranged for families and children supported by the domestic abuse charity EDAN Lincs, held at in Lincolnshire last week.

Dan Fergerson, franchisee and chief entertainer at Captain Fantastic Lincoln, gave up his time to host an interactive magic disco show and special storytelling event for around 20 children supported by EDAN Lincs.

Dan Fergerson explains: “We are on a mission to spread happiness and make memories and I was delighted to give up my time for this deserving cause. Everyone had fun with magic tricks, science experiments, bubbles, dancing, games and balloons and also an interactive storytelling of Captain Fantastic’s new rhyming children’s picture book The Undersea Monster. We were also able to give away 20 copies of the book to the children who came along.

Captain Fantastic was originally set up in London in 2010, and was franchised in 2017. Now the entertainment company creates journeys of fun and safe adventure for children across the country, organising more than 2000 parties and events for 60,000 children every year. From pirates to princesses, science to disco, each party theme has been created by professional actors and are all designed to be full of fun, excitement and laughter.

Dan Fergerson, franchisee and chief entertainer at Captain Fantastic Lincoln

Claire B, Specialist Domestic Abuse Practitioner, EDAN Lincs commented: “What a brilliant performance! Everyone really enjoyed the show and it was wonderful for the children to leave with their own copy of Captain Fantastic’s new book. We are so grateful for Dan’s support in bringing some joy to these families and ensuring the children had a magical time. Everyone was excited and captivated to learn about Captain Fantastic’s latest adventures and the whole show was a treat for all.”

Captain Fantastic has been voted the UK's Number One children's entertainment company by the trusted reviewing site FreeIndex.

To learn more about the Undersea Monster click here for a book reading: The Undersea Monster: Children's Book Premiere - Live Launch Event | Captain-Fantastic.co.uk - YouTube

For Kids to carry on the adventure see: https://www.youtube.com/captainfantastickids

performing for children supported by EDAN Lincs

For further information about Captain Fantastic’s parties and events please see: https://captain-fantastic.co.uk/

For actors and professional entertainers interested in exploring Captain Fantastic’s flexible franchise opportunities please see: https://captain-fantastic.co.uk/jointheteam/childrens-party-franchise/