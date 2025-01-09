Care home and Community Connectors host Winter Fair

Co Hosts the Changing Connections Rutland Team

The Chater Lodge Care Home, Changing Connections Rutland and The Little Cup of Joy held a community winter fair event in Ketton, Stamford. As they welcomed the local community to join us for a special winter event.

Guests were given the opportunity to enjoy a free hot drink by the Changing Connections Rutland team from their barista van as they passed the home or they were able to come inside and join the home's residents and relatives for a warm beverage and a selection of delicious cakes prepared by the home’s chef.

There was entertainment and live music on hand courtesy of local vintage singer Alan Jackson and guests had the opportunity to speak with representees from a number of local groups including AGE UK, WOW (warm optimistic and well team), Peppers community café team, members of Rutland County council RISE team and Carers Team, Healthy work spaces Rutland, Welland Valley Legal and Citizens Advice Rutland.

We were also joined by Rob Persani and Gavin Ashley-Cooper from Rutland and Stamford Sounds Radio Station to round off what had been a fabulous community event.

Residents enjoying the sounds of Alan Jackson

Zoe Postgate, General Manager at Chater Lodge Care Home, said: “This has been a huge amount of fun and we are so grateful to all of the inspiring members of the professional community who made the time to see us today and to speak with our visitors.”

A resident at the home said: “Today has been brilliant, we had a great time singing and dancing and it was lovely to meet so many new faces.”