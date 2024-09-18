Care home celebrates Roald Dahl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newton House Care Home dedicated the day to celebrating the famous author Roald Dahl. Joined by our sweetest little friendsfrom Sweet Angels Childcare Service for a tea party, singalong & learning all about the incredible author, was a perfect start to our celebrations.

Residents at Newton House Care Home in Grantham were delighted to see the children & loved their amazing fancy dress costumes, they all looked absolutely ‘wondercrump’.

Resident Gill said: “oh just look at them, I love them all.” as Vonny another resident beamed with joy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our themed day continued into the afternoon with Matilda the musical & some ‘Scrumdiddlyumptious’ Wonka Bars

Newton House Care Home Celebrations

Here is one of our favourite Roald Dahl quotes, which we feel is a perfect quote for such a wonderful day

'If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams, and you will always look lovely'