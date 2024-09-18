Care home celebrates Roald Dahl

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 18th Sep 2024, 12:01 BST
Newton House Care Home dedicated the day to celebrating the famous author Roald Dahl. Joined by our sweetest little friendsfrom Sweet Angels Childcare Service for a tea party, singalong & learning all about the incredible author, was a perfect start to our celebrations.

Residents at Newton House Care Home in Grantham were delighted to see the children & loved their amazing fancy dress costumes, they all looked absolutely ‘wondercrump’.

Resident Gill said: “oh just look at them, I love them all.” as Vonny another resident beamed with joy

Our themed day continued into the afternoon with Matilda the musical & some ‘Scrumdiddlyumptious’ Wonka Bars

Newton House Care Home Celebrations

Here is one of our favourite Roald Dahl quotes, which we feel is a perfect quote for such a wonderful day

'If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams, and you will always look lovely'

