Care home chef in Skegness scoops the top prize at the recent Lincolnshire Care Awards

Ian Johnstone receiving his award

Ian Johnstone, chef at Seacroft Court Care Home in Skegness, was recently awarded the accolade of Chef of the Year at the Lincolnshire Care Home Awards ceremony, hosted at The Hilton in Lincoln.

Ian, also known as the singing chef, has worked at Seacroft Court for a number of years. With a background in non food related jobs, Ian always had a passion for cooking, trialling many of his dishes on his family at home. After joining the team at Seacroft Court, Ian flourished into the role of chef, acquiring new skills and a real passion for his job and the clients he cares for. Ian always sources locally produced products, cooks everything from fresh and has the clients at the heart of everything he does.

Quote from home manager Kerry Howell: "I had the opportunity to nominate him for a Lincolnshire care award, by simply stating that my care home cook is one of the most passionate people for nutrition. Everything is Person centered and will try his hand at anything. Ian has a passion like i have never seen for cooking baking and creating meals for the residents"

Quote from Lead Operational Director for Prime Life Diane Smith: "Having worked within the care sector for over 30 years, never have I collaborated with a cook in any home, which is as enthusiastic and dedicated as Ian is. He truly is an asset at the home, working tirelessly to ensure that the clients receive the best food possible, he simply wants the best for everyone. He is very committed to all that he does and has been such a big part of the success at Seacroft Court"

Quote from a client: "you can always have what you ask for and nothing is a trouble to him. Hès a great cook and a good man"

Quote from a client: "Ian will personally come to my bedroom to ask what I would like to eat for the day he's always singing and happy. His food is just delicious"

And not forgetting that when he has finished his day in the kitchen, preparing and serving delicious food, Ian gets out his guitar and entertains the clients, hence the title the singing chef!

Well done Ian and congratulations to you on your award.